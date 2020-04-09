University of Kentucky cancels summer athletic camps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky has canceled summer athletic camps and clinics.

The cancellations are part of the university's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the school said in a statement. The move includes camps for all sports that were scheduled through July 31, both on and off campus, the statement said.

UK Athletics said it would automatically process refunds for those who already paid for a camp or clinic.

In addition to the cancellations, UK said no further camps or clinics will be scheduled until further notice. UK Athletics officials are monitoring the situation and will decide when it is safe to resume offering camps and clinics to young athletes.