University of Tennessee expands scholarship eligibility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee system has increased the amount a family can earn and still have a student qualify for a UT Promise scholarship, the system announced Thursday.

UT Promise is a last-dollar scholarship that guarantees free tuition and fees after other financial aid is received. It is available to undergraduate Tennessee residents enrolling at UT campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin, Memphis or Pulaski. Beginning in August 2022, students with a family income under $60,000 who meet academic criteria will be eligible. The previous household income limit was $50,000.