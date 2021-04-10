University system seeking input in implementing campus carry

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — In an era marred by gun violence, the Montana University System is looking to neighboring states and public input as it prepares to allow concealed carry of firearms on campus.
The new firearm carry law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte on Feb. 18, will go into effect on Montana’s campuses June 1, leaving the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education with a narrow window to collect public input, draft a policy and present its findings to the Board of Regents during next month’s meeting.