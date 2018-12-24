Untreated wastewater spilled into North Carolina creek

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say approximately 12,000 gallons of untreated wastewater have spilled into a creek.

WLOS in Asheville reports the city of Hendersonville notified the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and Division of Water Resources that excessive rainfall led to an overflow on a valve and sent the wastewater into Mud Creek on Friday.

Mud Creek is in the French Broad River Basin.

The Times-News of Hendersonville reports the city reported another 3,690 gallons of untreated wastewater flowed out from two manhole covers and into the same creek two weekends ago.

The state agencies are reviewing both spills.