Update: Superintendent search open forum dates revised

FAIRFIELD — There are revised dates for the superintendent search open forums scheduled for this week.

There will be an open forum April 10 from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Central Office Board Room on the second floor of 501 Kings Highway E.

Another forum will be held the same day from 5 - 6 p.m. at Roger Ludlowe Middle School at 689 Unquowa Road.

A third forum is to take place April 11 from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Central Office Board Room on the second floor of 501 Kings Highway E.

“A key step in the process is to identify the characteristics we will be seeking in our new superintendent,” a letter to Fairfield parents read. “We would greatly appreciate your input and assistance.”

The education management firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates was hired last month to conduct the search for a new superintendent.

An online survey can be completed — in either Spanish or English — here.

