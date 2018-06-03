Upstate NY to receive over $67 million for public housing

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Upstate New York is getting over $67 million in federal funding for public housing.

The money is being provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It will be used to preserve and improve affordable housing options for families, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

Buffalo will get the biggest grant at $11.7 million, followed by Yonkers and Syracuse at more than $5 million, and Rochester at $4.8 million. Albany is next at $3.7 million, followed by Troy at just over $3 million, Schenectady at $2.3 million, and Utica at $2.1 million.

Binghamton, Niagara Falls, Watertown, Lackawanna, New Rochelle, and White Plains are each getting more than $1 million.

U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer, both Democrats, announced the funding on Friday.