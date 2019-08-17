Uruguayan military ship makes stop in Connecticut

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A military ship from Uruguay is making a stop in Connecticut and will be open for free public tours this weekend.

The Capitan Miranda is scheduled to be at the New London Pier and will be open to the public from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

The 210-foot, three-mast training ship was commissioned as a survey ship in 1930 and was overhauled in 1977. It's scheduled to remain in the area until Monday.

The visit marks the 20th year of a partnership between the state National Guard and the Uruguayan Armed Forces.

The pairing is part of the National Guard's State Partnership Program, which has produced more than 80 such partnerships between state National Guard units nationwide and foreign armed forces.