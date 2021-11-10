Utah Legislature passes congressional districts over protest LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press Nov. 10, 2021 Updated: Nov. 10, 2021 5:43 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Republican-controlled Utah Legislature approved a new congressional map Wednesday that further carves up Democratic-leaning Salt Lake County and largely ignores the work of an independent redistricting commission approved by voters.
The map will next go to Republican Gov. Spencer Cox, who indicated he will not veto it. The district lines will determine where voters cast their ballots for the next decade and likely make the state’s lone swing district more reliably Republican, leading critics to call the districts gerrymandered.
