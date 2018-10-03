Utah boy dead after falling from houseboat into Lake Powell

BULLFROG, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a young Utah boy is dead after falling into Lake Powell while sleeping overnight on the upper deck of a houseboat.

The National Park Service on Wednesday identified the boy as 3-year-old Jayden Cooper Vokas from Park City, Utah, and said authorities learned of his death Friday.

According to the Park Service, the boy reportedly wasn't wearing a life jacket when he fell into 5 feet (1.5 meters) of water while on the boat with eight other people in Willow Creek Canyon in a portion of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

The Park Service said the Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident with assistance from the Park Service and the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.