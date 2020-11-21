Utah city files charges against host of Halloween party

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah prosecutors have filed charges against a person who hosted a Halloween party in the Provo-Orem suburb of Levi.

The city said Thursday that police shut down a party at a commercial building after receiving a nuisance complaint on Halloween day.

The city prosecutor charged the event host with a health order violation, nuisance violation and disorderly conduct. The property owner was charged with a nuisance violation, fire code violation and health order violation, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Coronavirus cases have substantially increased in the state in recent weeks. A week before Halloween, Gov. Gary Herbert had warned residents that the state's health system was near capacity as a result of the pandemic. Public health officials have asked residents to avoid large gatherings during the holidays.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.