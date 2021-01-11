Utah governor focuses on pandemic relief in budget proposal

Scott G Winterton/AP

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — New Utah Gov. Spencer Cox presented his first budget proposal Monday which focuses on pandemic relief and further developing rural infrastructure.

Cox, a Republican, stressed the importance of equity as he unveiled the proposed $21.7 billion budget from his administration's new rural affairs office at Southern Utah University in Cedar City. The proposal would allocate at least $250 million towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic and $125 million on rural infrastructure, including expanding broadband access and electric vehicle charging stations.