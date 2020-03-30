Utah has 4 coronavirus deaths; Herbert says young not immune

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert shares updates during a COVID-19 pandemic press conference Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. (Scott G Winterton/Deseret News, via AP, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Four people have died in Utah from complications associated with the coronavirus, state officials said Monday as they warned people to continue staying in their homes to prevent the disease from spreading and eventually sickening more people than the health care system can handle.

More than 800 people in Utah have tested positive for the disease, state epidemiologist Angela Dunn said. A relatively low 8% of people who fall ill require hospitalization. But if that rate holds steady as the number of cases increase, “we will overwhelm our hospitals,” she said.

And the numbers so far show more young people are falling ill than many people realize: More than half of those who fell ill in the state are younger than 44, Republican Gov. Gary Herbert said.

“Don’t delude yourself by thinking, ‘Because I’m younger I’m not susceptible to the coronavirus,’" he said.

Herbert told people to begin staying home except for essential errands on Friday, but his order didn’t carry potential criminal penalties. People who break the rules in some places like Salt Lake City and Summit County can be subject to a misdemeanor charge.

In other developments:

— Utah is developing a network of free child-care services for essential workers, such as police and health-care workers. Those who don’t work during the day may also be eligible to find in-home care. People who are interested can register at jobs.utah.gov

— A second missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has tested positive for the coronavirus, church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said Monday in a news release. The missionary is a woman in Australia, he said. More missionaries are expected to contract COVID-19 as the spread continues, but the faith does not plan to provide details moving forward about each case, he said. The faith has been sending home many missionaries serving or preparing to serve in foreign countries so they can self-isolate for 14 days and be reassigned to continue on missions in their home countries.

Associated Press writer Brady McCombs contributed to this story.