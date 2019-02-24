Utah lawmakers floating idea of splitting Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Elected officials in southwest Salt Lake County are floating the idea of splitting the county without a majority vote from the area they'd leave behind.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that representatives from Herriman, Riverton, West Jordan and Copperton say they don't feel fully represented at the county level.

They say their area lacks its share of county funding for transportation, zoo, arts and parks programs.

Herriman City Councilwoman Sherrie Ohrn and Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs say a bill to split Salt Lake County gives them leverage to be heard.

Secession currently would have to be approved countywide by voters on both sides of the split.

But Republican state Rep. Kim Coleman of West Jordan wants to let the decision be made just by residents in the area considering independence.

