Utah lawmakers push to strengthen bullying reporting rules

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah lawmakers advanced a proposal on Friday that would require schools throughout the state collect additional data on bullying, including bullied students' race, gender, age and disability status.

The proposal comes less than a year after a Black fifth-grader from North Salt Lake City died by suicide following reports of bullying. Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor was the target of repeated harassment from other students for her skin color, eye brows, a beauty mark on her forehead and for being autistic.