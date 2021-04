OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Salt Lake City man to three suspended jail terms and three years of probation after he pleaded guilty to felony firearm charges in a drive-by shooting in December.

Judge Reuben Renstrom sentenced Alberto Delgado, 26, on Tuesday up to five years in prison on each of the three charges of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, The Standard-Examiner reported.