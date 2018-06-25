Utah man identified as victim of fatal boating accident

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. (AP) — Survivors of a Wyoming boating accident in which a Utah man drowned tell authorities that their boat was swamped by wind-driven waves.

The accident Saturday on Flaming Gorge resulted in the death of 48-year-old Lance Heninger, of North Ogden, Utah.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell says Heninger and two companions were participating in a fishing derby when their boat was swamped about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, searchers found two of the men — one on shore and the other in the water. They were both treated and released from a hospital in Rock Springs.

Heninger's body was found about 4 a.m. in a cove along the east bank.

Lowell says the two survivors were wearing life jackets but Heninger was not.

The incident remains under investigation.