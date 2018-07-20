https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Utah-s-low-unemployment-rate-stayed-at-3-percent-13091272.php
Utah's low unemployment rate stayed at 3 percent in June
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah's low unemployment rate didn't budge last month.
The state Department of Workforce Services announced Friday that the jobless rate in June was 3 percent and there were about 48,400 residents unemployed but seeking work.
The national unemployment rate creeped up slightly to 4 percent last month.
Utah Workforce Services Chief Economist Carrie Mayne says Utah had 47,900 more jobs in June than it did the same month last year.
View Comments