Utah's low unemployment rate stayed at 3 percent in June

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah's low unemployment rate didn't budge last month.

The state Department of Workforce Services announced Friday that the jobless rate in June was 3 percent and there were about 48,400 residents unemployed but seeking work.

The national unemployment rate creeped up slightly to 4 percent last month.

Utah Workforce Services Chief Economist Carrie Mayne says Utah had 47,900 more jobs in June than it did the same month last year.