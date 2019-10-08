Utah's vaping illness count hits 76 amid national outbreak

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah health officials say the number of cases of lung damage linked to vaping is up to 76, with 14 more potential cases being investigated.

The state Department of Health announced the new tally Monday, a rise in the 71 cases reported earlier.

Officials said unregulated vaping products containing marijuana's high-inducing ingredient, THC, are likely driving the outbreak.

Utah recently issued an emergency rule restricting the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and requiring warnings about unregulated THC product.

U.S. government health officials have identified 1,080 confirmed and probable cases, including more than a dozen deaths. All reported cases have a history of e-cigarette product use or vaping.

Symptoms of the disease include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, nausea and vomiting. Nearly all the people have had to get medical care.