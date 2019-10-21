Utah's vaping illness count hits 98 as tally keeps rising

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah health officials say the number of cases of lung damage linked to vaping is up to 98, with 15 more potential cases being investigated.

The new tally announced Monday by the state Department of Health is a rise from 83 cases reported last week. Most patients are in their 20s or 30s, and most of the people who have become sick are men.

So far, one person has died from vaping in Utah. Health officials say the person died from a vaping-related injury and had recently vaped THC before they died.

Officials said unregulated vaping products containing marijuana's high-inducing ingredient, THC, are likely driving the outbreak.

U.S. government health officials have identified nearly 1,500 cases and at least 33 deaths in the nationwide outbreak.