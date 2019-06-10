Utah ski resort wants out of lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah ski resort where Gwyneth Paltrow is accused of smashing into a skier wants to be dismissed from a lawsuit that it argues should be settled between the actress and the alleged victim.

Deer Valley Resort attorney Adam Strachan said during a hearing Monday in Park City, Utah, that the ski area is shielded from responsibilities for skiing collisions under a law that takes into account the inherent dangers of skiing.

Plaintiff attorney Lawrence Buhler countered that Deer Valley is responsible for the actions of a ski instructor with Paltrow on Feb. 26, 2016, who berated the injured skier and didn't call ski patrol for help.

Paltrow wasn't at the hearing. The lawsuit against her will continue no matter what the judge rules at a later date about the ski resort's request.