Utility: Canal levels to be lowered for plant inspections

CONSTANTINE, Mich. (AP) — The water level of a canal in southern Michigan is expected to be lowered about 11 feet (3 meters) to allow a utility to perform routine inspections at one of its power facilities.

Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Indiana Michigan Power says it will start lowering the level of the headrace canal at the Constantine Hydroelectric Plant on Monday. The water level will return to normal on April 30.

The facility is just north of the state line with Indiana.

The utility says the public may notice an increase in traffic around the dam as heavy equipment will be used during the inspections. Access to the Race Street reservoir boat launch and fishing spots may be limited during the drawdown.