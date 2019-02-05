VA buys land to expand western Nebraska cemetery

MAXWELL, Neb. (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs says it's bought land to expand a national veterans cemetery in western Nebraska.

The VA announced Monday that Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell will be expanded to nearly double its current size. The VA says it bought 18 acres (7.3 hectares) on the north side of the 20-acre cemetery, providing room for at least 15,000 more graves.

The VA says it paid Donna Sundstrom nearly $116,000 for the land.

Fort McPherson National Cemetery was established in 1873. The VA says there are two more national cemeteries in Nebraska: Omaha National Cemetery, which is in Sarpy County on the south side of Omaha, and Forest Lawn Cemetery Soldiers' Lot, in Omaha.

There are also state veterans cemeteries at Alliance and in Grand Island.