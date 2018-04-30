VA hospital investigating after tweets of 'unsanitary' room

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Veterans Affairs clinic in Salt Lake City is investigating why an Army veteran was put in a room with an overflowing trash can and medical supplies strewn about after the man's father tweeted images of the unclean space.

The Deseret News reports Stephen Wilson, the father of Christopher Wilson who spent six years in the Army and was deployed to Iraq twice, posted the photos to Twitter on Friday, calling the sight "very unprofessional, unsanitary and disrespectful."

The post was retweeted more than 5,600 times by Saturday evening, and nearly 900 people left comments.

Dr. Karen Gribbin, chief of staff at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center, says she "was taken aback by the condition of the room" when she saw the photos of Christopher Wilson's provided space during his April 5 appointment.

