Vaccination proof required at Olympic Peninsula restaurants

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — People age 12 and up who want to enter restaurants and bars on the north Olympic Peninsula in Jefferson and Clallam counties must provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 starting Saturday.

The proof-of-vaccination requirement was announced Thursday after talks between Allison Berry, health officer for Jefferson and Clallam counties, public health department staffers, chambers of commerce representatives on the Peninsula and some businesses, the Peninsula Daily News reported.

They highlighted that the vaccination requirement would be less costly and less damaging to restaurants and bars than capacity restrictions or take-out only, Berry said.

“Our goal is to make these safer places to be and to reduce transmission in our communities, allowing our hospitals to keep functioning and our schools to open more safely," Berry said.

Unvaccinated people can still be seated outdoors at establishments, according to the order.

Many restaurants, bars, and arts and entertainment venues in and around Seattle as well as in other cities including Spokane, Tacoma and Bellingham are also taking the extra precaution of requiring customers to show proof of vaccination as a condition for entry.

The Seattle Times is updating a list of those businesses in that region.

A statewide mask mandate is also in place for everyone over the age of 5 in most public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

