Vaccine appointments now being taken for 75 years and older

Roughly 277,000 Connecticut residents who are 75 years and older were allowed Thursday to begin making appointments online or via telephone for their COVID-19 vaccinations, with plans in the works to soon phase in people 65 and older and anyone 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions that put them of greater risk of contracting the disease.

Phase 1B, the second phase of Connecticut vaccination program, is scheduled to officially begin on Monday. The vaccine will be prioritized for those 75 and older. But as Connecticut's supply of vaccines increases and a significant number of people 75 and older are vaccinated, the other groups will be allowed to begin making appointments. Officials plan to focus especially on communities hard hit by the pandemic, including racial minorities.

Ultimately, an estimated 1.3 million residents will be part of Phase 1B. Gov. Ned Lamont urged people to be patient and to watch the state's COVID website for updates.

“We know many people are excited to receive the vaccine and the promise of the future that comes with it, but we are limited in our ability to distribute them purely based on the amount we receive from the federal government,” the Democrat said in a statement. "We are hopeful we will see increased allocations in the coming weeks and months, which will lead to even more light at the end of the tunnel.”

Lamont's announcement comes shortly after an advisory group recommended this week expanding Phase 1B, which was expected to include those who are 75 years and older, approximately 325,000 frontline essential workers and an estimated 50,000 individuals who either live or work at congregate settings, including prisons.

Meanwhile, many residents have already been contacted or will be contacted by their healthcare providers to schedule appointments if that provider is participating in Connecticut's vaccine program. Not all providers are participating and people are urged not to contact their doctors directly for vaccine appointments.

So far, more than 160,000 people in Connecticut have received the vaccine during phase 1A, which began Dec. 14 and includes mostly healthcare personnel, residents and staff of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and medical first responders.

In other coronavirus-related news:

___

NURSING HOME REFORMS

Improved staffing and pay, as well as major renovations to aging facilities were among a host of recommendations made Thursday by a working group that's been examining how to improve conditions at Connecticut nursing homes and assisting living facilities in the wake of the pandemic.

The recommendations will ultimately be forwarded to various committees in the General Assembly, the governor and others who are considering reforms given the large numbers of COVID-19-related infections and deaths that have occurred in nursing homes in Connecticut and across the U.S.

“We want to make sure that this work does not go unnoticed,” said Adelita Orefice, senior adviser to the Department of Public Health commissioner.

The recommendations include requiring at least 4.1 hours of daily direct care per nursing home resident. The current minimum state requirement is 1.9 hours of nurse and nurse-aide hours per day, per resident. There was also a recommendation that lawmakers consider a special minimum wage for nursing home workers that's higher than Connecticut's standard minimum wage.

Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, D-Westport, who helped to lead a subcommittee that examined the needs of aging nursing home buildings, noted that many of the recommendations — such as replacing old HVAC systems to improve air flow — are very expensive. His subcommittee's report suggested various financial solutions, ranging from increased Medicaid reimbursement rates in order to leverage more federal funding, to creating loan programs for nursing home operators to help pay for renovations.

___

YOUTH SPORTS

Winter sports that have been on hold for Connecticut high schools because of the coronavirus pandemic can soon began their seasons, with practices allowed next week and competitions on or after Feb. 8, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference said Thursday.

The plan approved by the Board of Control for the conference that oversees high schools sports in the state had been proposed weeks earlier when the winter season was postponed.

The sports that are sanctioned for the winter are boys and girls basketball, ice hockey, gymnastics and boys swimming.

The winter sports of wrestling, competitive dance and competitive cheer will be limited to small group conditioning and non-contact activities because they are considered by the Connecticut Department of Public Health as high-risk activities. Boys and girls indoor track teams will be limited to practice, with meets ruled out until March.

Like the fall sports season, the winter season will be shortened, with no state tournaments. A “tournament experience” will be allowed at local levels in late March. Practices had been scheduled to begin in November, with games starting on Dec. 7.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Melia contributed to this story.