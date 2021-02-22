Vaccine efforts redoubled as US death toll draws near 500K

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — States redoubled their efforts to get the coronavirus vaccine into arms Monday after last week's winter weather closed clinics, slowed vaccine deliveries and forced tens of thousands of people to miss their shots — all while the nation drew close to recording 500,000 deaths from COVID-19.
President Joe Biden planned to mark the milestone with a moment of silence and a candle-lighting ceremony at the White House. He will also order U.S. flags lowered at federal buildings for the next five days.