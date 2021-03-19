Vaccine withheld from hospital that gave Trump Tower shots

Kiichiro Sato/AP

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago on Thursday decided to withhold first doses of COVID-19 vaccines from a hospital that improperly administered vaccinations to Trump Tower workers.

The withholding of vaccines comes as the city conducts a review of actions by Loretto Hospital, whose president said in a memo to hospital staff this week that 72 mostly Black and brown restaurant, hospital and other support personnel at Trump International Chicago were vaccinated earlier this month by hospital workers. It has also admitted improperly vaccinating Cook County Circuit Court judges.