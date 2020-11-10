Valenzuela concedes loss to GOP's Beth Van Duyne in Texas

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Democrat Candace Valenzuela on Tuesday conceded losing to Republican Beth Van Duyne in the race for Texas' 24th congressional district near Dallas.

Van Duyne, a former Irving mayor and Trump administration official, was ahead by more than 4,600 votes following last week's election. She will succeed GOP Rep. Kenny Marchant, one of six Texas Republican congressmen who didn't seek reelection this year.

Republicans won all those open seats in Texas, dealing a demoralizing blow to Democrats who dumped an avalanche of money into congressional races but didn't pick up any. They had viewed Marchant's suburban district as one of their best opportunities after he only narrowly won reelection in 2018.

Van Duyne drew national attention as Irving mayor over opposing an Islamic tribunal in North Texas and calls to crack down on immigration. After Trump was elected, she was appointed as a regional administrator in the nation’s housing department.