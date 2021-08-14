'Validation for the sport': Fairfield, Stamford gyms see more climbers following its Olympic debut

Millions tuned in this month to see the Olympic debut of climbing, adding to what local gyms said was an already rising popularity.

Nora Maklad, the gym director at Beta Climbing and Fitness in Stamford, was among those glued to their screens as they watched men and women race up the climbing wall in speed climbing, plan out routes in the bouldering round and climb nearly 50 feet into the air during the lead competition.

“It was a mix of, finally, and a little bit of nervousness because it will have an impact on the sport,” Maklad said.

The gym hosted a watch party, using multiple projectors throughout the space to stream the events to members, staff, their guests and a gym they had partnered with in New Jersey. Maklad said they had been watching international climbing competitions together for years, but having the sport in the Olympics brought it into the public eye.

“It’s a lot of validation for the sport,” she said.

Kaila Collins, the customer service manager at Rock Climb Fairfield, agreed.

“It’s given the public a better idea of what competitive climbing is,” she said.

Both Collins and Maklad said they’ve had more people coming to their gyms since the Olympic competitions aired looking to give it a try themselves.

“We’re definitely seeing an uptick,” Collins said. “People of all ages are coming in to try us out.”

The most common starting points in climbing are top roping and bouldering. Lead climbing is a bit more advanced as the climber brings the rope up with them.

Connecticut is home to several rock climbing gyms, including City Climb Gym in New Haven.

Interest in climbing really began to grow several years ago when people not familiar with the sport were able to see it captured in film with the release of several movies, especially “Free Solo” and “Dawn Wall.”

Collins said Rock Climb Fairfield, which opened in 2010, really started to see an increase several years ago after the movies were released.

Beta opened in 2018 and saw the spike in mid-2019. Maklad said a lot of people coming in at the time told her they had just watched “Free Solo” and were inspired.

She said the feeling of inspiration is one of the best things about climbing. She described getting to the top of the wall as both a tangible and intangible thing that helps people realize they can do more than they originally thought.

“I hope that it gives people the opportunity to see what they’re capable of,” Maklad said.

As of 2018, 4.4 percent of all Americans climb indoors, according to The State of Climbing Report, which was published in 2019 by the American Alpine Club and more than a dozen supporting groups to offer an overall look at the sport.

The report, touted as the first of its kind, said 7.7 million people participated in climbing in 2014, up 6 percent from the previous year. Indoor climbers, or those who climb in gyms, make up 52 percent of the climbing population, according to the report.

It also shows the sport is relatively homogeneous, with the majority of climbers being white and male.

However this could be changing.

Collins and Maklad said one of the best things about the Olympics including the sport is the broader reach it now has and the chance it has to expand the demographics of those participating.

“It’s not just athletes, it’s not just people looking for a workout,” Collins said of those coming to the gym now. “It’s folks looking to try something new.”

She said they started to see this when COVID restrictions began to loosen and people were looking to get out of the house and pick up new activities. The Olympics have amplified the interest.

“It’s not just a fringe activity that it used to be,” Collins said.

Maklad said they saw about 15 percent more people after the climbing events aired, but expects the bigger boom to happen in the fall as people get settled into their routines again and are able to give the sport a go.

“I don’t think it’s really hit just yet,” she said.