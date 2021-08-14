'Validation for the sport': Fairfield, Stamford gyms see more climbers following its Olympic debut
Maurice Neri, of Stratford, practices his climbing and bouldering skills at Rock Climb Fairfield, in Fairfield, Conn. Aug. 13, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media
Gabriel Milne, visiting from Vermont, practices his climbing skills at Rock Climb Fairfield, in Fairfield, Conn. Aug. 13, 2021.
Jackie Grogan, of Westport, practices her climbing skills at Rock Climb Fairfield, in Fairfield, Conn. Aug. 13, 2021.
Steve DaSilva, of Newtown, practices his climbing and bouldering skills at Rock Climb Fairfield, in Fairfield, Conn. Aug. 13, 2021.
Jack Colabella, of Trumbull, practices his climbing skills at Rock Climb Fairfield, in Fairfield, Conn. Aug. 13, 2021.
Jack Colabella, of Trumbull, practices his climbing skills at Rock Climb Fairfield, in Fairfield, Conn. Aug. 13, 2021.
Gabriel Milne, visiting from Vermont, practices his climbing skills at Rock Climb Fairfield, in Fairfield, Conn. Aug. 13, 2021.
Millions tuned in this month to see the
Olympic debut of climbing, adding to what local gyms said was an already rising popularity.
Nora Maklad, the gym director at
Beta Climbing and Fitness in Stamford, was among those glued to their screens as they watched men and women race up the climbing wall in speed climbing, plan out routes in the bouldering round and climb nearly 50 feet into the air during the lead competition.
