Shcherbakova wins figure skating gold as Valieva collapses DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Feb. 16, 2022 Updated: Feb. 17, 2022 9:24 a.m.
1 of11 Anna Shcherbakova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, reacts after competing in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, falls in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Anna Shcherbakova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Anna Shcherbakova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, gestures after competing in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Anna Shcherbakova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
BEIJING (AP) —
Anna Shcherbakova won a stunning gold medal in women's figure skating at the Beijing Games on Thursday night, relying on her experience to deliver a clean performance, while Russian teammate Kamila Valieva tumbled out of the medals in a mistake-filled end to her controversial Olympics.