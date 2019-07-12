  • Headstones knocked over at the cemetery. Photo: Contributed Photo

EASTON — On Friday, July 12, Easton Police Department was dispatched to a call in regards to a large amount of vandalism at Union Cemetery, 850 Sport Hill Road. Over 40 headstones were knocked over and damaged. Milford had a similar incident on 06/28/2019. Anyone with any information, contact Detective Kent Lyman at klyman@eastonctpolice.com or 203-638-0595.