Vaping devices being accepted on fall 'Drug Take Back Day'

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — Vermont officials say vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted for disposal along with unwanted medicines during this fall's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The addition of vaping products to Saturday's drug take back day follows national concern over deaths and illnesses associated with the electronic vaping of nicotine, and THC and CBD products derived from cannabis and hemp plants.

Federal health officials say there have been 33 deaths and almost 1,500 reported cases of vaping illnesses across the country.

In Vermont, there have been three confirmed cases of vaping illnesses, but no deaths.

Now in its 10th year, with twice-yearly collections, the Drug Administration's drug take back day has collected more than 11 million pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications.