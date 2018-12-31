Vatican spokesman Greg Burke and his deputy resign suddenly

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican spokeman, Greg Burke, and his deputy have resigned suddenly. A Vatican statement said Pope Francis accepted their resignation Monday.

In a tweet, Burke said he and his deputy, Paloma Garcia Ovejero, had resigned effective Jan. 1. Burke wrote "At this time of transition in Vatican communications, we think it's best the Holy Father is completely free to assemble a new team."

Francis named a member of the Vatican's communications office, Alessandro Gisotti, as an interim replacement.

The pope has recently overhauled the Vatican's media operations by ousting the longtime editor of the Vatican newspaper and naming a new director of editorial content for all Vatican media.