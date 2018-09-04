Vectren: Indiana gas customers to save $35 over 12 months

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Vectren Corp. says its natural gas customers in Indiana will save about $35 over 12 months as a result of the federal tax overhaul.

The company says the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission on Tuesday approved the final phase of an agreement with various consumer groups to reflect decreases in natural gas rates as a result of the tax overhaul last year. A first phase was approved in June.

The tax overhaul reduced the corporate rate from 35 percent to 21 percent and made other changes to tax rules.