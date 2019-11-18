Vegas Krispy Kreme stores closed day after Knights’ shutout

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ticketholders to the Las Vegas Golden Knights’ shutout victory against the Calgary Flames may have to wait or drive farther to get free doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme, which offers fans with a game ticket a dozen free doughnuts the day after a shutout game, closed multiple Las Vegas-area locations Monday.

A note posted at one store says the stores are closed until 4 p.m. because of a change in ownership.

The closure is needed while the company installs new computers, cash registers and security equipment.

The Knights shared on Twitter that all Las Vegas locations will do the promotion through Tuesday night.

A Krispy Kreme inside the Excalibur hotel, however, is honoring the promotion. Another one inside Circus Circus says it will do the promotion on Tuesday and Wednesday.