ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A felon who severed several years in prison for a 2010 shooting at a Las Vegas park has been arrested in Montana as a suspect in an attack this summer on a California couple who was beaten and robbed of $25,000 in jewelry at a convenience store in Elko.

Steven R. Mondragon, 29, Las Vegas, is accused of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, robbery with deadly weapon, grand larceny and conspiracy, the Elko Daily Free Press reports.