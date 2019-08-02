Vehicle crash kills 4, injures 2 in southwestern Michigan

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Four people have been killed and two others injured when a motorist ran a stop sign and smashed into another vehicle in southwestern Michigan's Berrien County.

WNDU-TV reports that four people in the second vehicle died in the noon Friday crash in Buchanan Township, just north of the state line with Indiana.

Two people in the vehicle that ran the stop sign were hurt and taken to hospitals.