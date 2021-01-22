Venezuela power struggle impedes delivery of COVID vaccine JOSHUA GOODMAN and SCOTT SMITH, Associated Press Jan. 22, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 1:07 p.m.
1 of7 FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2020 file photo, a doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at the Cocodrilos Sports Park in Caracas, Venezuela. PAHO, the regional office for the World Health Organization in the Americas, said the week of Jan. 22 2021 that only 3,000, or about 1%, of the 340,000 COVID antigen testing kits sent to the country have been used. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2021 file photo, residents, some reflected in a mirror, left, stand in their building's common area as they wait to get free, rapid COVID-19 tests during a volunteer testing campaign amid the new coronavirus pandemic, in the El Paraiso neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela. The government of President Nicolás Maduro and the U.S.-backed opposition are accusing each other of playing politics with proposals to finance United Nations-supplied vaccines. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2020 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro playfully sprays a journalist with disinfectant as he exits a press conference at Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Attorneys for the cash-strapped government blame the impact of U.S. sanctions for its inability to make an initial $18 million down payment to the United Nations for doses of the U.N.-supplied vaccines, whose deadline has already passed. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2020 file photo, Venezuelan healthcare workers with Doctors Without Borders attend to COVID-19 patients at the Peréz de León II Hospital, a public hospital in the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela. The monitoring of vaccine distribution from the Roman Catholic church and civil society groups is key after the Venezuelan government broke an agreement reached last June with the Pan American Health Organization, or PAHO, to jointly combat the virus, said Miguel Pizarro, a humanitarian aid coordinator for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 FILE - In this Dec. 10, 2020 file photo, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó talks with a resident during a visit to La Lucha neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. The opposition led by Guaidó, who the U.S. recognizes as Venezuela’s rightful president, says President Nicolas Maduro can’t be trusted to distribute the vaccine in a country where the coronavirus pandemic has been used as a cover for human rights abuses. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2020 file photo, photographed through a door from outside the José Gregorio Hernández Hospital, Mirley Avila cares for her father Miguel Avila inside the COVID-19 wing in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, on a day when there weren't enough nurses so they let her in to feed him, change his sheets and undergarments. Venezuelans are likely to continue suffering the effect of the virus even as vaccine rollouts begin elsewhere in Latin America, with the only possible help coming from the Sputnik V vaccine provided by Venezuela's staunch ally Russia. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, residents walk in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Although the country appears to have been spared the worst, Venezuela risks falling behind the world in vaccinating health workers and the most-vulnerable populations. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s political conflict has claimed another casualty: relief from the coronavirus pandemic.
The socialist government of Nicolás Maduro and the U.S.-backed opposition are accusing each other of playing politics with proposals to finance United Nations-supplied vaccines — so far blocking any option from going ahead.
