Verdi's 'Don Carlos' arrives at Met Opera in original French

David Rosen walked into France's Bibliothèque-Musée de l’Opéra National in the summer of 1968 and requested the original materials from when Giuseppe Verdi’s “Don Carlos” premiered at the Paris Opera in 1867.
Handed the Opera's manuscript copy of the score, the musicologist found several cuts, including an unfamiliar passage in a key duet between King Philippe II and Rodrigue, the Marquis of Posa, that was missing from the autograph score in Verdi's hand. The passage was clasped, deleted by Verdi before opening night to allow the audience to catch the final train of the night, a 12:35 a.m. to the suburbs.