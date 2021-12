BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Lt. Gov. Molly Gray announced Monday that she would seek the Democratic Party nomination to fill the U.S. House seat that will become vacant when U.S. Rep. Peter Welch runs for the U.S. Senate.

Gray, a Burlington lawyer who was born and raised on a farm in South Newbury, is seeking Vermont's first open seat in the U.S. House since 2006 when now U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders left the House to run for the upper chamber.