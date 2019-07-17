Vermont GOP governor criticizes Trump over 'racist' comments

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott, speaking at a news conference in Montpelier, Vt., on Wednesday July 17, 2019, said he thought President Donald Trump's comments about four Democratic congresswomen of color were "offensive" and "racist." Scott said "words matter and we've seen this same rhetoric used throughout history to discriminate, degrade and divide."

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's Republican governor says he thinks President Donald Trump's comments about four Democratic congresswomen of color were "offensive" and "racist."

Gov. Phil Scott, who has frequently criticized the president, was referring to a series of comments by Trump in one of which he said the four congresswomen should "go back" to the countries they came from. Three of the four women were born in the United States. The fourth is a naturalized U.S. citizen

Scott said Wednesday "words matter and we've seen this same rhetoric used throughout history to discriminate, degrade and divide."

Scott said "our kids are watching" and said kids need to know "racism and hate speech are unacceptable."

Scott says he hopes the episode can be used to "educate people on how to do better."