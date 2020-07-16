Vermont Police seek man who allegedly invaded home to shower

NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are searching for a Coventry man who allegedly broke into a home to take a shower and then left court before he was arraigned.

Authorities say Conrad Labor walked into a family’s home on Tuesday night in Derby, Vermont, and then locked himself in a bathroom and took a shower, the Caledonian Record reported.

One of the residents stood guard outside of the bathroom with a gun while their spouse protected their three teenage children upstairs.

Authorities kicked down the bathroom door and found Labor naked in the shower.

“While walking to the cruiser Labor stated that he was supposed to be at this address. Labor also divulged something to the effect of ‘he was told to do it’ and ’the keys were in the truck,” Miller stated in an affidavit.

Twenty minutes prior, state police received a call reporting a stolen Toyota Tacoma, that was found outside of the home where Labor was arrested.

The residents told Miller that they did not know Labor, and reported that nothing was broken or stolen. Residents say they saw him walk in through an unlocked garage door.

Labor was due in court Wednesday to face charges including unlawful trespassing and burglary but left while awaiting his arraignment and did not return.

Judge Robert Bent issued a warrant for Labor’s arrest on $1,000 bail, according to court records.