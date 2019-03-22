Vermont Senate committee approves abortion amendment

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A committee of the Vermont Senate has approved a bill that could lead to the state amending its constitution to preserve a woman's right to abortion.

On Friday, the Senate Health and Welfare Committee voted 5-0 to approve the measure known as the Right to Personal Reproductive Liberty. It will now be considered by the full Senate. If approved, it would go to the House.

To amend the constitution, the measure must be approved by two consecutively elected Legislatures and then approved by a statewide vote.

The proposed amendment is in addition to a separate bill passed by the House last month to guarantee a woman's access to an abortion that is now being considered by the Senate.

Opponents say the measures could expand access to abortion in the state.