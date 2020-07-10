Vermont State Police ID officers in Rutland shooting

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — The names of the six Rutland City police officers involved in a non-fatal shooting that took place during a drug investigation and short pursuit have been released by Vermont State Police investigators.

The shots were fired early Wednesday by Officer Tyler Billings. Officer Nate Harvey was struck by an SUV driven by one of the suspects in the drug investigation. Harvey suffered minor injuries.

The investigation into the full timeline and sequence of events is continuing.

Police say the driver of the car, Michael Goodnough, 45, was wounded. A passenger in the car, Robert Vandriel, 32, was injured in the car crash that ended the short pursuit. Both men are from Rutland.

A preliminary investigation found that at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, Rutland police were conducting a narcotics investigation involving a vehicle with two adult male occupants.

Rutland Police Chief Brian Kilcullen told investigators that officers identified themselves as police and at least one officer was struck by the vehicle prior to the shooting.

The shooting led to a short pursuit until the vehicle crashed into a tree.