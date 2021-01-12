Vermont U.S. Rep. Welch cautious after possible exposure

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat, is “taking extreme caution” in Vermont after possibly being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 when he was in a secure location following last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, his spokesman said.

The congressman was wearing a mask while in the secure location and he had no contact with any of the members who were not wearing masks or the representative who later tested positive for the virus, Welch spokesman Lincoln Peek said Monday.