MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s bars are getting set to reopen under the same guidance that allows restaurants to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, bars and social clubs, like American Legions and VFWs, will fall under the state’s restaurant guidance, which includes operating at 50% capacity. The rules set a maximum of six patrons per table, a 6-feet of distance between parties, masking and more.