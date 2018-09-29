Vermont board gets $5.8m for homes and forest preservation

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont group has been awarded more than $5.8 million in state and federal funds to create and preserve 146 affordable homes and conserve 577 acres of forestland.

The Vermont Housing & Conservation Board announced the grant this week.

Executive Director Gus Seelig says the grants will result in new affordable housing options, increased recreational opportunities, improved water quality and support for agriculture.

The housing portion of the grant will be used in Vergennes, Shaftsbury, Ryegate and Milton. Land will be preserved in areas near Bridgewater, Strafford, Sharon, Charleston, and Hardwick.

Since 1987 the board has created more than 12,600 affordable homes and conserved more than 700 farms and 300,000 acres of natural areas and recreational lands. It has also restored 69 historic public buildings for public use.