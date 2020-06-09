Vermont governor seeking people for racial equity panel

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is seeking applicants for a new task force designed to promote racial, ethic and cultural equity in the state.

Scott created the Racial Equity Task Force last week partially in response to the disproportionate toll that COVID-19 is taking on minority populations, even in Vermont. The task force will also review current state and federal law on hate speech and freedom of speech and look for ways to encourage minority populations to serve in public office.

Scott announced the creation of the task force in the aftermath of nationwide protests, including some in Vermont, against violence by police and racism following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

The panel will be chaired by Xusana Davis, the state’s executive director of racial equity, and be made up of up to seven additional members, including one member from the public. Those interested in serving have until Friday to apply online.