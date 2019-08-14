Vermont governor wants Congress to act on gun safety

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he wants Congress to act on gun safety measures.

Scott said Wednesday, more than a week after back-to-back mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, that he would like Congress to consider so-called red flag legislation and act on expanding federal background checks for gun purchasers.

Last year, Scott signed legislation that raised the age to buy firearms, banned high-capacity magazines and bump stocks and made it easier to take guns from people who posed a threat. This year he vetoed a bill that would have created a 24-hour waiting period for gun purchases.

Congressional Democrats on Tuesday pressed Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to approve House-passed legislation expanding background checks and to take other steps curbing guns.