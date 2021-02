ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is preparing a new management plan for the lakes, ponds, streams and wetlands that make up the upper Connecticut River watershed in Essex and Caledonia counties.

The 2021 draft Upper Connecticut River Tactical Basin plan is available on website of the Department of Environmental Conservation. The 92-page plan covers the next five years of water quality efforts for the 482-square-mile basin.